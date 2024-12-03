Why South Korea's President Declared Martial Law

In one of the most momentous nights in recent South Korean history, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and then lifted the decree hours later after lawmakers voted unanimously to reject it. On Tuesday night, Soon said temporary military rule was being imposed to "crush anti-state forces that have been wreaking havoc," accusing opposition lawmakers of sympathizing with North Korea. He said he would stop South Korea from "falling into the depths of national ruin." The move, however, was widely seen as a response to political setbacks, the BBC reports. Last week, Yoon's approval rating fell below 20%.

Lame duck. Yoon, who was elected in 2022, has been a "lame duck president" since the opposition Democratic Party regained control of the National Assembly in a landslide election victory in April, the BBC notes. Since then, his government has struggled to pass legislation.