McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak Is Over

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration have closed their investigation into a McDonald's E. coli outbreak after determining there is no longer any risk to the public. At least 104 people in 14 states were sickened, with about a third of those requiring hospitalization and one 88-year-old dying, but the CDC says many more illnesses were likely never reported, CBS News reports. The outbreak was linked to slivered onions served in Quarter Pounder hamburgers, and McDonald's has since found a different onion supplier. The onions involved in the outbreak were also recalled.

The AP reports that an 11-month-old, Logan West, was among the victims, requiring hospitalization after taking a few bites of her father's burger during a family road trip in October and experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhea days later. Her father was also sickened, though not hospitalized, and missed more than two weeks of work. The family, which faces many medical expenses, is suing the fast food chain. "With kids, when you want to go out to eat, they want to go to McDonald's. They want to get a Happy Meal," Nicole West says. "But we just don't trust it anymore." The little girl's health has improved. (More McDonald's stories.)