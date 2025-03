You can have your cake and eat it, too—just do it slowly. Experts tend to focus on the kinds of foods you can eat to improve your health, but the speed at which you devour your dinner matters just as much. There are risks with eating too fast—think stuck food and the potential to overeat before your brain tells you to stop. Here are some tips from scientists on how to slow down and take a more mindful approach to consuming your diet, per the AP: