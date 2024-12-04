Chinese National Living in US Shipped Weapons to North Korea: Feds

A Chinese national living in California has been charged with shipping weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to North Korea. Shenghua Wen, 41, who is allegedly in the US illegally after overstaying his student visa, was arrested Tuesday, USA Today reports. The Department of Justice says he "exported shipments of firearms and ammunition to North Korea by concealing the items inside shipping containers that were shipped from Long Beach through Hong Kong to North Korea," and that at least two of the shipments were successfully exported, the BBC reports. He is charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and faces up to two decades behind bars, KTLA reports.