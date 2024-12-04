Missouri Executes Man for Murder of Girl, 9

A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for sexually assaulting and killing a 9-year-old girl, then dumping her body in a sinkhole outside a small, rural town. Christopher Collings, 49, was a friend of the family of the victim, fourth-grader Rowan Ford—so much so that he lived with the family for several months before the girl's death in November 2007. He sometimes helped Rowan with her homework. She knew him as "Uncle Chris."

Collings was put to death with an injection of a single dose of pentobarbital and pronounced dead at 6:10pm CST at the state prison in Bonne Terre, the AP reports. The execution was the 23rd in the US this year and the fourth in Missouri. Only Alabama with six and Texas with five have performed more executions in 2024.