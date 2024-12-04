Vatican Deems Texas Nuns 'Extinct' After Alleged Scandal

A group of nuns in Arlington, Texas, have been declared "extinct" by the Vatican, following a monthslong battle with the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth over a rumored affair between the head nun and a priest. Per Chron.com, Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson on Monday published a statement from Rome that issued the extinction decree against the Discalced Carmelite Monastery, with the Vatican noting to Olson that "the events of the past year and a half have caused you and the faithful ... hardship and unwarranted public attention." Olson says in his accompanying letter that "the women who continue to occupy the premises in Arlington are no longer nuns ... nor Carmelites despite their continued and public self-identification to the contrary."