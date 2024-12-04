The Final Uncalled House Race Is Decided

Four weeks after America went to the polls, it has its final House. The final uncalled seat has gone to Democrat Adam Gray, who flipped the seat in California's 13th District in the Central Valley that had been held by GOP Rep. John Duarte. The local Turlock Journal reports Duarte called Gray Tuesday evening to concede; the Los Angeles Times and New York Times report Gray finished ahead by 187 votes out of 210,000 ballots cast—the closest margin in the US. More:

The numbers: The makeup of the House will stand at 220 Republicans to 215 Democrats. NBC News explains the political calculus: "The GOP can lose just two votes on legislation in the House in the next Congress if Democrats all vote in opposition, giving them little wiggle room for absences, internal fighting and vacancies."