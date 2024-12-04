Politics / Election 2024 The Final Uncalled House Race Is Decided It goes to Democrat Adam Gray, for a final chamber makeup of 220-215 By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Dec 4, 2024 7:56 AM CST Copied The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Four weeks after America went to the polls, it has its final House. The final uncalled seat has gone to Democrat Adam Gray, who flipped the seat in California's 13th District in the Central Valley that had been held by GOP Rep. John Duarte. The local Turlock Journal reports Duarte called Gray Tuesday evening to concede; the Los Angeles Times and New York Times report Gray finished ahead by 187 votes out of 210,000 ballots cast—the closest margin in the US. More: The numbers: The makeup of the House will stand at 220 Republicans to 215 Democrats. NBC News explains the political calculus: "The GOP can lose just two votes on legislation in the House in the next Congress if Democrats all vote in opposition, giving them little wiggle room for absences, internal fighting and vacancies." Who flipped what: Though the GOP retains control of the House, the Democrats netted one seat: They flipped nine Republican-held seats (three each in California and New York, and one in Oregon, Louisiana, and Alabama), while Republicans flipped eight Democrat-held seats (three in North Carolina, two in Pennsylvania, and one each in Alaska, Colorado, and Michigan). A narrower majority, temporarily: NBC notes Republicans Elise Stefanik of New York and Mike Waltz of Florida have been tapped for Cabinet positions by Trump. Should they become US ambassador to the UN and national security adviser, respectively, that would narrow the majority to 218 to 215; it would further fall to 217 to 215 if Matt Gaetz does not take his seat (he resigned while under consideration to be attorney general). That would give the GOP a one-seat majority until those seats are filled. (More Election 2024 stories.) Report an error