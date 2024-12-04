Zelensky Raises Taxes, Offers Each Ukrainian $24

Volodymyr Zelensky has had a busy week of legislating, ushering in what the New York Times reports is the largest tax increase of the Russia-Ukraine war, along with a one-time payment to Ukraine's war-weary citizens. More:



Tax increase: Effective Sunday, a new law raises a tax used for military expenditures from 1.5% to 5% of one's income. It also raises some rental payments and taxes bank profits at 50%, per Newsweek. This will generate an extra $3.5 billion by the end of 2025, which is to go to paying the salaries of Ukraine's service members, per the Times. Newsweek suggests it's a response to fears that President-elect Trump will slash US funding for Ukraine's defense.