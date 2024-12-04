Man Leaps Onto Polar Bear That Lunged at Wife

A man who leapt onto a polar bear to protect his wife will survive his heroic move. CBS News reports the incident occurred early Tuesday in Canada's Fort Severn First Nation, a community in the far north of Ontario near Hudson Bay. The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service wrote on Facebook that the couple had left their home prior to 5am to find their dogs. While in the driveway, "a polar bear lunged at the woman," per the post. "The woman slipped to [the] ground as her husband leapt onto the animal to prevent its attack. The bear then attacked the male, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and legs."

A neighbor arrived at the scene with a firearm and shot the bear a number of times. It fled to a nearby wooded area where it succumbed to its injuries. A staff scientist at Polar Bear International tells the CBC that "a healthy polar bear that's out on the sea ice is not going to have a lot of incentive to attack a human being." Those that do attack are likely hungry, young, and unwell, she says. As for how to respond if you are attacked, "Definitely do not play dead—that is a myth. Fight as long as you can." (More polar bear stories.)