UnitedHealthcare CEO's Wife: He Had Gotten Threats

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered in what looks to be a "premeditated, preplanned targeted attack," New York City police confirmed in a Wednesday news conference. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the suspect arrived at a location outside the New York Hilton hotel about five minutes before Thompson did. "Many people passed the suspect but he appeared to wait for his intended target," said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, describing it as a "brazen, targeted attack." Kenny said that when Thompson arrived to attend UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference, the shooter fired at his back "then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again." More: