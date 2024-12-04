UnitedHealthcare CEO's Wife: He Had Gotten Threats

Hunt is on for suspect, who carried a 'very distinctive gray backpack'
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2024 1:50 PM CST
UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder a 'Brazen, Targeted Attack'
This combination of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect sought in the the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.   (New York City Police Department via AP)

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered in what looks to be a "premeditated, preplanned targeted attack," New York City police confirmed in a Wednesday news conference. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the suspect arrived at a location outside the New York Hilton hotel about five minutes before Thompson did. "Many people passed the suspect but he appeared to wait for his intended target," said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, describing it as a "brazen, targeted attack." Kenny said that when Thompson arrived to attend UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference, the shooter fired at his back "then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again." More:

  • Motive unclear: "The motive for this murder is currently unknown but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted," Kenny said. "But at this point, we do not know why."
  • Evidence and threats: Three live 9mm rounds and three discharged 9mm shell casings were recovered near the scene, as was a cellphone; the New York Times reports the phone is being analyzed to determine whether it is connected to the shooting. Thompson's wife, Paulette, told NBC News that he had received "some threats," though she couldn't share much more. "Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

  • Hunt is on for the suspect: A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the suspect, who carried a "very distinctive gray backpack" and fled via foot and then on a Citi Bike; he was last spotted in Central Park. The Hill reports police are working with Citi Bike to access the bike's GPS locator.
  • One take: Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe commented on the suspect's ability to clear a jam and continue shooting in comments to CNN. "You learn that in a police academy. I learned it in the FBI Academy. You learn it in the military. There are certain drills that you know instinctively to do as soon as your gun jams. The fact that he was able to clear the gun quickly tells you, at least, that he's someone who is very familiar with firearms."
  • Family statement: CNN has this statement from Paulette: "Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time."
