Suspect Dead After California School Shooting

The suspected gunman is dead after a shooting that injured two elementary school students in a small town in Northern California, police say. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a 911 call was received around 1pm Wednesday about a shooting at the Feather River Adventist School in Palermo, just south of Oroville, KCRA reports. The sheriff said officers found the suspected shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Honea said two students with gunshot wounds were hospitalized. One of them was transported by helicopter.
The sheriff's office said it's not clear whether the shooting was random, but the suspect, an adult male, had no apparent connection to the school, which is run by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, per CBS News. KRCR reports that according to the private K-8 school's website, it has 33 students enrolled. (More school shooting stories.)