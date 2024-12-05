Suspect Dead After California School Shooting

2 students injured at California elementary school
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2024 6:15 PM CST
Suspect Dead After California School Shooting
Police tape blocks a road outside the Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.   (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)

The suspected gunman is dead after a shooting that injured two elementary school students in a small town in Northern California, police say. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a 911 call was received around 1pm Wednesday about a shooting at the Feather River Adventist School in Palermo, just south of Oroville, KCRA reports. The sheriff said officers found the suspected shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Honea said two students with gunshot wounds were hospitalized. One of them was transported by helicopter.

The sheriff's office said it's not clear whether the shooting was random, but the suspect, an adult male, had no apparent connection to the school, which is run by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, per CBS News. KRCR reports that according to the private K-8 school's website, it has 33 students enrolled. (More school shooting stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X