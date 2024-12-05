Suspect Dead After California School Shooting

The suspected gunman is dead after a shooting that injured two elementary school students in a small town in Northern California, police say. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a 911 call was received around 1pm Wednesday about a shooting at the Feather River Adventist School in Palermo, just south of Oroville, KCRA reports. The sheriff said officers found the suspected shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Honea said two students with gunshot wounds were hospitalized. One of them was transported by helicopter.