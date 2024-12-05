Somebody in California Is About to Lose $197.5M

A lottery winner in California is days away from becoming a lottery loser. The California Lottery says a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $197.5 million will expire at midnight Saturday, KTLA reports. It was one of two winning tickets for the Dec. 8, 2023 draw sold at the same gas station in Encino, with the numbers 21, 26, 53, 66, 70, and Mega Ball 13. The other winning ticket bought at the Chevron station at 18081 Ventura Boulevard has already been redeemed. If the holder of the winning ticket doesn't claim the prize at a district office or put a claim form in the mail before Sunday, the money will go to California public schools.

"We have no way of knowing who has the second jackpot-winning ticket from that incredible night," California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said, per the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. "While it's a shame for potential winners to see any winning ticket expire, it does give a helpful boost to California public schools. All unclaimed prize money winds up helping support public education, so we can still feel good about it at the end of the day." In Ohio, meanwhile, a $138 million Powerball ticket will expire on Dec. 30, WJW reports. The winning ticket for the July 3 draw—with the numbers 02, 26, 33, 55, 57 and red Powerball 22—was sold in a Walmart in Huber Heights, near Dayton.