Stocks Climb After Latest Inflation Update

Wall Street got back to climbing on Wednesday after the latest update on inflation appeared to clear the way for more help for the economy from the Federal Reserve.
- The S&P 500 rose 49.28 points, or 0.8%, to 6,084.19 to break a two-day losing streak. It finished just short of its all-time high.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.27 points, or 0.2%, to 44,148.56.
- The Nasdaq composite rose 347.65 points, or 1.8%, to a record high of 20,034.89, topping the 20,000 level for the first time.
Stocks got a boost as expectations built that the Fed will deliver another cut to interest rates at its meeting next week. Traders are betting on a 95% probability of that, according to data from CME Group, up from 89% a day before. If they're correct, it would be a third straight cut by the Fed after it began lowering rates in September from a two-decade high.
Wednesday's report said US consumers paid prices in November that were 2.7% higher than a year earlier. That's a slight acceleration from October's inflation rate of 2.6%, but it was exactly what economists were expecting. On Wall Street, Stitch Fix jumped 44.4% after the company that sends clothes to your door reported a smaller loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also gave financial forecasts for the current quarter that were better than expected, including for revenue. Albertsons fell 1.5% after filing a lawsuit against Kroger, saying it didn't do enough for their proposed $24.6 billion merger agreement to win regulatory clearance. Albertsons said it's seeking billions of dollars in damages from Kroger, whose stock rose 1%.
Mondelez, the company behind Oreo and other food brands, climbed 2.2% after announcing a plan to send cash to shareholders by buying back up to $9 billion of its own stock, the AP reports. On the losing end of Wall Street, Macy's fell 1% after cutting some of its financial forecasts for the full year of 2024, including for how much profit it expects to make off each $1 of revenue. Dave & Buster's Entertainment sank 20.1% after reporting a worse loss for the latest quarter than expected. It also said CEO Chris Morris has resigned, and the board has been working with an executive-search firm for the last few months to find its next permanent leader.
