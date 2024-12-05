Shooter of CEO May Have Left a Message on Bullets

As the manhunt continues for the gunman who killed a health insurance exec in New York City, multiple reports say the investigation has a chilling new angle: The gunman appears to have engraved words on his bullets in a possible message. Law enforcement sources say the words "deny," "depose," and "defend" have so far been found on shell casings, per the New York Post, ABC News, and NBC News. Investigators are looking into whether the words might shed light on the motive in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.