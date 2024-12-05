Shooter of CEO May Have Left a Message on Bullets

Police finds words including 'deny' on shell casings, according to multiple reports
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2024 6:41 AM CST
Bullets That Killed CEO May Have Had Words on Them
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect sought in the the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.   (New York City Police Department via AP)

As the manhunt continues for the gunman who killed a health insurance exec in New York City, multiple reports say the investigation has a chilling new angle: The gunman appears to have engraved words on his bullets in a possible message. Law enforcement sources say the words "deny," "depose," and "defend" have so far been found on shell casings, per the New York Post, ABC News, and NBC News. Investigators are looking into whether the words might shed light on the motive in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Police have previously said the gunman appears to have targeted Thompson in the Manhattan shooting early Wednesday. The shooter also appeared to use a silencer and to expertly clear a jam in the weapon during the attack. The New York Times notes that police are poring over a huge cache of private and city camera footage in an attempt to track the shooter, who is believed to have stopped at a Starbucks beforehand. (More Brian Thompson stories.)

