Pete Hegseth Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere'

"We're not going anywhere," Pete Hegseth told reporters Wednesday as he tried to convince lawmakers to back his bid to become defense secretary. "I spoke to the president this morning, he supports me fully," said the former Fox News host. President-elect Trump is reportedly considering replacing Hegseth amid mounting allegations, including sexual assault and excessive drinking , which have overshadowed earlier debates about his lack of government experience, per the Wall Street Journal . As Republicans will have a 53-47 majority in the Senate come January, a Trump nominee can stand to lose no more than three Republican votes if Democrats are resistant.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal claims five to 10 Republican senators are opposed to Hegseth's nomination, per the Journal. The Hill names Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitch McConnell as among those potentially opposed. "I have some very real concerns about some of what's come out recently," the Journal quotes Murkowski as saying. Appearing on the Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday, Hegseth denied having a drinking problem but said he would abstain from alcohol if confirmed to lead the Pentagon. "There won't be a drop of alcohol on my lips while I'm doing it," he said, per the Daily Beast, going on to blame the media for presenting "this ridiculous narrative."

He also said a colleague told him he was being "Kavanaughed." "That's what they're trying to do to you," he quoted the unnamed colleague as saying. "Get ready for more, and they're going to make it up just like they have so far ... because you're a threat to them." Some Republicans are withholding judgment due to the anonymous 2017 sexual-assault allegation. "Those accusing him of something need to come forward," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, per the Hill. At the same time, Republicans fear the embarrassment of public confirmation hearings in which women and Hegseth's former colleagues might testify, the outlet notes.