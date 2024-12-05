He Drank Liters of Lemon, Lime Juice in Under 14 Seconds

It was a sweet pair of victories, but they must have left a sour taste in his mouth. Germany's Andre Ortolf has reclaimed his world records for drinking lemon juice and drinking lime juice —and he did it on the same day, UPI reports. Both records were broken by Idaho man David Rush earlier this year. To reclaim the records, Ortolf drank a liter of lemon juice through a straw in 13.3 seconds and a liter of lime juice in 13.51 seconds, compared to 13.53 and 13.99 seconds for Rush.

"Doing both on the same day was probably not the best idea," the 30-year-old tells the Guinness Book of World Records. "But I was very motivated that day and had the witnesses there already, so I thought, 'Come on, I'll try it, what could go wrong?'" Ortolf, like Rush, is a serial breaker of world records. His many titles include records for wasabi eating, mashed potato eating, and the fastest 100 meters wearing ski boots. Rush, meanwhile, has racked up more than 150 records of his own. Earlier this year, he balanced a running lawn mower on his chin for 9 minutes and 17 seconds.

"In general, I usually don't have any problems with eating and drinking records," Ortolf says. "And this time, too, my stomach felt relatively good, but I had a toothache. It only went away after a day." Ortolf says he plans to keep breaking world records as long as he enjoys it and he hopes to one day become the holders of the most Guinness records. Rush has the same goal but both men will have to overtake Ashrita Furman, a 62-year-old Brooklyn man who has set more than 600 records and currently holds more than 200. (More Guinness World Records stories.)