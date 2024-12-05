Suspect in CEO's Murder Left Hostel With a Grin

The NYPD hopes two new images of the suspect in the brazen killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson will soon lead them to their man. The photos released Thursday, showing the bare-faced suspect checking out of the HI New York City Hostel on the Upper West Side on Wednesday, improve upon earlier images in which the suspect was seen with a black face covering, per WABC. In the latest photos, he appears to be wearing a green jacket with a black face covering around his neck, per the New York Times. The unknown man spent one night at the hostel, sharing a room with two men he didn't know, the outlet reports, citing a law enforcement official. The official said police haven't confirmed the suspect's name but are pursuing several leads.