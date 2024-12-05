Suspect in CEO's Murder Left Hostel With a Grin

2 new photos show the suspect without a face covering
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2024 11:29 AM CST
Unmasked Photos Released of CEO Shooting Suspect
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a man wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.   (New York City Police Department via AP)

The NYPD hopes two new images of the suspect in the brazen killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson will soon lead them to their man. The photos released Thursday, showing the bare-faced suspect checking out of the HI New York City Hostel on the Upper West Side on Wednesday, improve upon earlier images in which the suspect was seen with a black face covering, per WABC. In the latest photos, he appears to be wearing a green jacket with a black face covering around his neck, per the New York Times. The unknown man spent one night at the hostel, sharing a room with two men he didn't know, the outlet reports, citing a law enforcement official. The official said police haven't confirmed the suspect's name but are pursuing several leads.

The man visited a Starbucks near the scene early Wednesday before arriving outside the hotel about five minutes before Thompson. He shot the CEO multiple times, exhibiting firearm proficiency, before taking an electric bicycle into Central Park, police said. Police added Thursday that words including "delay" and "deny" were inscribed on bullet casings at the scene, in a possible reference to UnitedHealth's handling of claims. More on the shooting here. (More Brian Thompson stories.)

