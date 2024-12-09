Son: Al-Fayed Faked Dementia to Avoid Sex Crime Charges

Mohamed al-Fayed, who entered mainstream consciousness as the father of the late Princess Diana's boyfriend Dodi al-Fayed, has been in the spotlight recently, accused by scores of women of sexual assault or other sexual abuse. Now, his own son is claiming that the deceased Egyptian business tycoon and Harrods owner pretended to have dementia in his final years to avoid being prosecuted for sex crimes. In an interview with the Daily Mail , 37-year-old tech entrepreneur Omar al-Fayed says that when allegations against his father first started bubbling up in 2017 and 2018, police missed their chance to go after him, partly due to the elder al-Fayed's deception about his mental state.

"He got off the hook on the grounds he was mentally incapacitated," even though he was actually "as sharp as a tack," says Omar. He notes he wishes that an investigation "had been able to take its course when he was still alive," then adds, per the Guardian: "If a Nazi general is found to have been hiding ... for the last 50 years, then of course he should be tried." Mohamed al-Fayed died in August 2023 at the age of 94. He had been arrested once, in 2013 on a rape allegation, but he was never charged. So far, authorities believe al-Fayed may have raped or otherwise abused at least 111 girls and women, over a span of four decades.

The Telegraph notes that at least 20 women have lodged complaints against al-Fayed with police. Cheska Hill-Wood, who'd accused al-Fayed of approaching her to be his personal assistant in 1993, when she was just 17, then sexually assaulting her shortly afterward, now tells the Mail that "hearing that he faked illness to escape justice is appalling, but totally consistent with the behavior of this despicable individual who believed he could act with impunity." She adds, "It is deeply sad for the sake of so many women that he didn't face justice when alive." (One accuser has made the claim that al-Fayed's younger brother knew about the abuse.)