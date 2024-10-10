Woman: al Fayed Kept Me as Sexual Prisoner in Mansion

The number of women coming forward to accuse the late department store magnate Mohamed al Fayed with sexual assault is multiplying—quickly. The BBC reports that another 65 women have told the outlet they were abused by al Fayed, who owned Harrods in the UK. All of this began last month when the BBC aired a documentary alleging that al Fayed systematically raped and abused young women within his store empire. Dozens more women came forward after the film aired.

Hundreds: "Since the airing of the documentary, so far there are 200+ individuals who are now in the Harrods process to settle claims directly with the business," the store tells the BBC.