Swift Wraps Up 'the Most Beloved Chapter of My Life'

Singer's Eras Tour ends in Vancouver, British Columbia
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2024 6:43 AM CST
Taylor Swift performs on Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia.   (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the first tour to exceed the $1 billion mark in gross revenue, came to a close Sunday night in the Canadian city of Vancouver, and the Washington Post says the event was "classic Taylor Swift," a performance in which Swift "made the show about the music and her fans." About 60,000 Swifties converged upon BC Place Stadium for the 3 1/2-hour program, which was also livestreamed on social media by adoring attendees. The tour ends after nearly two years on the road and close to 150 sold-out stadium shows globally. "Clasping hands with her backup singers and dancers, [Swift] concluded 'the most beloved chapter of my life,'" per USA Today. More:

  • A final farewell: "You guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I've ever done in my life," Swift told the audience during the show. "With your traditions, with your passion, with the way you care about this tour—it's unparalleled. I've never experienced anything like it."

  • More on the performance: USA Today lays out what happened during the final show, including songs that made the set list and some celebrity sightings. The paper also speculates that Swift is "too ambitious to disappear for long." Catch a portion of the show's conclusion here.
  • Effect on Vancouver: The New York Times reports the concert series infused the local economy with $157 million. "It's turned the city upside down," says University of British Columbia business instructor Jarrett Vaughan. "For one person to have such a big impact, it's really unprecedented."
  • Fans: Swift's biggest supporters are trying to get a grip on the tour being over. "Imagine your favorite sports team. They're still a team, but they're not going to play any games for the foreseeable future," says one devotee, described by the AP as "a stay-at-home mom of three turned content creator dedicated to livestreaming Swift's concerts." She adds: "That's going to leave a hole for some folks." The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, looks at the cash outlay of one friend group (made up of five women and two of their husbands) as they went all out on an Eras Tour excursion.

  • Other successes: Per Billboard stats, Swift's The Tortured Poets Department shot back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Dec. 14, marking the album's 16th nonconsecutive week in the top spot. NBC News notes that Swift also achieved the largest book launch of the year, with Target announcing on Friday that Swift's Eras Tour Book sold almost 1 million copies in its first week.
  • Team Travis: It was a good weekend for Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, as well. Athlon Sports reports that the couple "made history minutes apart" on Sunday, after Kelce on Sunday became the fastest tight end in NFL history to notch 12,000 career receiving yards, in just 172 games.
