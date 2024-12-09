Swift Wraps Up 'the Most Beloved Chapter of My Life'

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the first tour to exceed the $1 billion mark in gross revenue, came to a close Sunday night in the Canadian city of Vancouver, and the Washington Post says the event was "classic Taylor Swift," a performance in which Swift "made the show about the music and her fans." About 60,000 Swifties converged upon BC Place Stadium for the 3 1/2-hour program, which was also livestreamed on social media by adoring attendees. The tour ends after nearly two years on the road and close to 150 sold-out stadium shows globally. "Clasping hands with her backup singers and dancers, [Swift] concluded 'the most beloved chapter of my life,'" per USA Today. More:

A final farewell: "You guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I've ever done in my life," Swift told the audience during the show. "With your traditions, with your passion, with the way you care about this tour—it's unparalleled. I've never experienced anything like it."