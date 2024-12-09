Here Are the New Golden Globe Nominees

Emilia Perez leads with 10
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 9, 2024 9:47 AM CST
Karla Sofia Gascon, left, and Adriana Paz in a scene from "Emilia Perez."   (Shanna Besson/Netflix via AP)

Jacques Audiard's audacious musical Emilia Perez about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender surgery to become a woman led nominations in the 82nd Golden Globes on Monday, scoring 10 nods. Because the Globes split top awards between drama and musical/comedy, there isn't always a clear read on the top Oscar contenders, per the AP. Winners will be named Jan. 5. Some of the big categories:

  • Motion picture, drama: The Brutalist; A Complete Unknown; Conclave; Dune: Part Two; Nickel Boys; September 5.
  • Motion picture, musical or comedy: Wicked; Anora; Emilia Pérez; Challengers; A Real Pain; The Substance.
  • TV series, drama: Shogun; The Diplomat; Slow Horses; Mr. and Mrs. Smith; The Day of the Jackal; Squid Game.
  • TV series, comedy or musical: Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; The Gentlemen.

  • Female actor in a motion picture, drama: Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl; Angelina Jolie, Maria; Nicole Kidman, Babygirl; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here; Kate Winslet, Lee.
  • Male actor in a motion picture, drama: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist; Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown; Daniel Craig, Queer; Colman Domingo Sing Sing; Ralph Fiennes, Conclave; Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice.
  • Female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez; Mikey Madison, Anora; Demi Moore, The Substance; Zendaya, Challengers.
  • Male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain; Hugh Grant, Heretic; Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night; Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness; Glen Powell, Hitman; Sebastian Stan, A Different Man.
  • Female actor in a TV drama series: Kathy Bates, Matlock; Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon; Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith; Keira Knightley, Black Doves; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Anna Sawai, Shogun.
  • Male actor in a TV drama series: Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith; Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal; Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun; Billy Bob Thornton, Landman.
  • Female actor in a TV musical or comedy series: Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along; Jean Smart, Hacks.
  • Male actor in a TV musical or comedy series: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segel, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
  • Director: Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker, Anora; Edward Berger, Conclave; Brady Corbet, The Brutalist; Coralie Fargeat, The Substance; Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light.
  • Animated film: Flow; Inside Out 2; Memoir of a Snail; Moana 2; Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl; The Wild Robot.
  • Variety has a complete list.
(More Golden Globes stories.)

