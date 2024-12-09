Here Are the New Golden Globe Nominees

Jacques Audiard's audacious musical Emilia Perez about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender surgery to become a woman led nominations in the 82nd Golden Globes on Monday, scoring 10 nods. Because the Globes split top awards between drama and musical/comedy, there isn't always a clear read on the top Oscar contenders, per the AP. Winners will be named Jan. 5. Some of the big categories:



Motion picture, drama: The Brutalist; A Complete Unknown; Conclave; Dune: Part Two; Nickel Boys; September 5.

Motion picture, musical or comedy: Wicked; Anora; Emilia Pérez; Challengers; A Real Pain; The Substance.

TV series, drama: Shogun; The Diplomat; Slow Horses; Mr. and Mrs. Smith; The Day of the Jackal; Squid Game.

TV series, comedy or musical: Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; The Gentlemen.