EPA Throws Hammer Down on 2 Toxic Chemicals

Bans of two toxic chemicals first proposed last year have finally come to fruition. On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency barred the use of trichloroethylene (aka TCE) and perchloroethylene, also referred to as perc—both solvents used in consumer products and industrial settings and that have been tied to various forms of cancer and other ailments, reports the New York Times. "Both of these chemicals have caused too much harm for too long, despite the existence of safer alternatives," Earthjustice lawyer Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz tells the Washington Post. The EPA's Michal Freedhoff, an assistant administrator, adds that "it's simply unacceptable to continue to allow cancer-causing chemicals to be used [in everyday products]," per the Times. More:

TCE: This chemical, used in cleaners, furniture care products, degreasing agents, lubricants, glue, and auto repair products, has been completely banned under the Toxic Substances Control Act. It's a carcinogen tied to liver and kidney cancers, as well as leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and issues with the reproductive, nervous, and immune systems.