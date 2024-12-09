EPA Throws Hammer Down on 2 Toxic Chemicals

Full ban announced for TCE, partial ban of dry-cleaning staple perc—both tied to various cancers
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2024 10:11 AM CST
EPA Throws Hammer Down on 2 Toxic Chemicals
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/ozanuysal)

Bans of two toxic chemicals first proposed last year have finally come to fruition. On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency barred the use of trichloroethylene (aka TCE) and perchloroethylene, also referred to as perc—both solvents used in consumer products and industrial settings and that have been tied to various forms of cancer and other ailments, reports the New York Times. "Both of these chemicals have caused too much harm for too long, despite the existence of safer alternatives," Earthjustice lawyer Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz tells the Washington Post. The EPA's Michal Freedhoff, an assistant administrator, adds that "it's simply unacceptable to continue to allow cancer-causing chemicals to be used [in everyday products]," per the Times. More:

  • TCE: This chemical, used in cleaners, furniture care products, degreasing agents, lubricants, glue, and auto repair products, has been completely banned under the Toxic Substances Control Act. It's a carcinogen tied to liver and kidney cancers, as well as leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and issues with the reproductive, nervous, and immune systems.

  • Perc: This solvent, used in dry cleaning and auto-repair products, isn't quite as toxic as TCE. But it still has been tied to liver, brain, kidney, and testicular cancers, as well as immune system problems. Dry cleaners will have 10 years to phase out all uses of perc, though other types of companies will only have three years to get rid of the chemical in its products. HealthDay notes that some industrial uses of perc will still be permitted, including in the aviation and defense industries, though rules on its use will need to be tightened to protect workers.
  • Further support: "America is now committed to banishing the toxic legacy of this chemical into the history books once and for all," Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said, per the Post. Arizona resident Linda Robles—whose daughter died in 2007 of a rare type of cancer and kidney failure that Robles thinks was partly caused by TCE from a nearby airport and other facilities—tells the Times: "It's such a big deal it's finally happening." She adds, however, that "I'll never get my daughter back."
  • Criticism: Not surprisingly, industry groups aren't happy. "The rule as proposed would present multiple challenges that could have far-reaching impacts on various industries and the national economy," the American Chemistry Council says in a statement, per the Times. Meanwhile, the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute, in conjunction with the National Cleaners Association, noted that "any future decision to reduce or phase out the use of perc in dry cleaning will put an oppressive burden on thousands of cleaners."
  • Next administration: During his campaign, President-elect Trump vowed to fight for "the cleanest air and the cleanest water," but the Times notes that he tried to weaken chemical regulations during his first term. This new EPA ban is also in danger of being flipped by the incoming administration under the Congressional Review Act, "which allows an incoming Senate to overturn any regulation finalized near the end of a presidential term," per the Times.
