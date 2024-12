A week ago, it seemed that Pete Hegseth's chances of becoming the next defense secretary were doomed, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis floated as a possible replacement. Things look much different now, however, after what Punchbowl News describes as a "vibe shift" on Capitol Hill in favor of the nominee.

Key senator: Hegseth met with GOP Sen. Joni Ernst on Monday, who had been voicing serious doubts. Afterward, however, Ernst signaled her support, describing the meeting as "encouraging" and praising his "responsiveness and respect" for the process, per Axios. Ernst has been seen as a "tough sell," notes Punchbowl News, because Hegseth opposes women in combat roles (she served in Kuwait and Iraq) and has faced allegations of sexual assault (she is a survivor of sexual assault).