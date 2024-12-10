McDonald's Worker Who Called Cops Could Be in for Some Cash

The McDonald's worker who called police to report the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson could be paid handsomely for his or her effort. The NYPD offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction before the FBI added an additional $50,000. Law enforcement agencies have since said the tip from the McDonald's employee was crucial to catching Luigi Mangione, who was charged with Thompson's murder on Monday. But it's still unclear how much money the employee stands to gain and when it could be paid out, per USA Today .

The full $60,000 is unlikely to be handed out until a conviction is secured, though a portion of that sum could be awarded following an indictment, per the outlet. To receive the FBI reward, a recipient would need to first be nominated by an investigating agency, prompting a review by an interagency committee. The committee decides if a reward is appropriate and how much money should be rewarded based on the value of the information supplied, the risk faced by the source, the level of the threat mitigated, and other factors.

The secretary of state—and the attorney general in federal cases—must then give final approval. But all this is done under wraps. The FBI doesn't usually announce when it has paid out rewards or to whom. The McDonald's employee is unlikely to see the full $50,000 FBI reward, according to USA Today. As for the NYPD reward, the outlet notes the New York City Police Foundation and/or the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors decide which rewards are handed out based on tips. But like the FBI, the NYPD may require an indictment and/or conviction, depending on the situation. (More Luigi Mangione stories.)