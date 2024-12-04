Trump Might Have a Job for DeSantis

If Pete Hegseth's background check proves troublesome, President-elect Trump won't be ill-prepared. Trump is eyeing replacements for his pick as defense secretary as Hegseth finds himself deeper and deeper in muck, media outlets are reporting, noting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is among those who could nab the job. If he does, it "would amount to a stunning turn for Trump," who viewed DeSantis as disloyal for challenging him for the Republican nomination, reports the Wall Street Journal . Though some in Trump's circle firmly dislike DeSantis, mutual friends have reportedly been working to repair their relationship.

It's not clear how DeSantis feels about all this, though the idea has been presented to him in recent days, sources say. This comes amid increasing scrutiny of 44-year-old Hegseth, a former soldier and Fox News host who's faced claims of sexual assault and showing up at work smelling of alcohol. And in a Tuesday report, CBS News described efforts to remove Hegseth as head of the veterans charity Concerned Veterans for America over allegations of sexual misconduct, public intoxication, and poor leadership.

"Some of these articles are very disturbing," GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday, per CBS News, suggesting it would be "difficult" to achieve Senate confirmation. Hegseth has been meeting with Senate Republicans to build support ahead of his confirmation hearings, but at least four senators are leaning toward voting against him, per CBS. The Journal suggests six senators are opposed. Like Hegseth, DeSantis shares Trump's view on eliminating "woke" policies in the military. But he's not Trump's only possible replacement for Hegseth. According to the Journal, others include Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official and ally of Vice President-elect JD Vance, and GOP Sen. Joni Ernst. (More Pete Hegseth stories.)