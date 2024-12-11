Feds Move to Protect Monarch Butterfly

North America's best-known butterfly is in serious trouble and needs federal protection, scientists say. The US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release Tuesday that it is seeking protection under the Endangered Species Act for the monarch butterfly. Monarch butterfly numbers have plummeted in recent decades. "Threats to monarchs include loss and degradation of breeding, migratory and overwintering habitat; exposure to insecticides; and the effects of climate change," Fish and Wildlife said. "Although many people have already helped conserve the butterfly, additional habitat and protections are needed to ensure the species is conserved for future generations."

Fish and Wildlife said it is seeking to list the species, known for its long, multigenerational migration from Canada to Mexico, as threatened. Kristen Lundh, a biologist with the wildlife service, says an endangered listing is not being sought at this time because the species is not at imminent danger of extinction across its entire range, the AP reports. Fish and Wildlife estimates that monarchs west of the Rockies, which spend their winters in California, have a 99% chance of extinction by 2080. Eastern monarchs, which spend winters in Mexico, have an extinction risk of 56 to 74% over the same period, the service says.

If the butterfly's designation is finalized, it "could have enormous consequences for landowners across its huge range," the Washington Post reports. Large landowners could be required to consult Fish and Wildlife before making major changes that could damage butterfly habitat, though people would still be allowed to remove milkweed, a key food source for monarch caterpillars, from their properties. Fish and Wildlife has also proposed designating 4,395 acres in seven California counties as critical habitat for the species, reports the AP. (In Mexico, activists seeking to protect butterfly habitat from illegal logging have been killed.)