Trump Names Guilfoyle as His Ambassador to Greece

He says his FTC pick will be 'most pro-innovation' in history
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 10, 2024 6:34 PM CST
Trump Names 'Pro-Innovation' Commissioner to Lead FTC
Kimberly Guilfoyle, fianc? of Donald Trump Jr., arrives at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President-elect Trump on Tuesday named Andrew Ferguson as the next chair of the Federal Trade Commission. It was one of several evening announcements Trump made via Truth Social, including that he was naming Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece and former inaugural chairman Tom Barrack as ambassador to Turkey.

  • Ferguson. Ferguson will replace Lina Khan, who became a lightning rod for Wall Street and Silicon Valley by blocking billions of dollars' worth of corporate acquisitions and suing Amazon and Meta while alleging anticompetitive behavior, the AP reports. Ferguson is already one of the FTC's five commissioners, which is currently made up of three Democrats and two Republicans. "Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, "Andrew will be the most America First, and pro-innovation FTC Chair in our Country's History."
  • Ferguson, II. The replacement of Khan likely means that the FTC will operate with a lighter touch when it comes to antitrust enforcement. The new chair is expected to appoint new directors of the FTC's antitrust and consumer protection divisions. Deals that were blocked by the Biden administration could find new life with Trump in command. For example, the new leadership could be more open to a proposed merger between the country's two biggest supermarket chains, Kroger and Albertsons, which forged a $24.6 billion deal to combine in 2022. Two judges halted the merger Tuesday night.

  • Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle is a former California prosecutor and television news personality who led the fundraising for Trump's 2020 campaign. Trump called her "a close friend and ally," and said her "sharp intellect" makes her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad." She had been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020 and she was on stage with the family on election night. Sources told the New York Post earlier Tuesday, however, that they had split up.
  • Barrack. Barrack, a wealthy financier, met Trump in the 1980s while helping negotiate Trump's purchase of the renowned Plaza Hotel. He was charged with using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates, but was acquitted of all counts at a federal trial in 2022. Trump called him a "well-respected and experienced voice of reason."
