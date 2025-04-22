Turns Out You're Probably Wearing a Lot of Microplastics

Bottles, bags, food wrappers, straws, and packaging. Plastic is everywhere—and yet some may be surprised at how much they actually wear. As the AP reports, a typical closet is loaded with plastic, woven into polyester activewear, acrylic sweaters, nylon swimsuits, and stretchy socks—and it's shedding into the environment nonstop. When garments are worn, washed, and put through the dryer, they shed plastic fiber fragments. A single load of laundry can release millions that are so tiny wastewater treatment plants can't capture them, sending them into waterways and the ocean. Marine animals eat them, and that passes to larger animals and humans. Even natural fabrics have chemicals that leach into the environment.