The Greenest States in the US

Kermit the Frog would tell you that it ain't easy being green, but it's certainly easier in some states than others. To sort the tree huggers from the polluters, WalletHub took a look at every state in the union through the lens of three main metrics: environmental quality (things like air, water, and soil quality), eco-friendly behaviors (green buildings per capita, alternative-fuel vehicles per capita, certified organic farms per capita, etc.), and climate-change contributions (carbon-dioxide emissions per capita, methane emissions per capita, and so forth). Turns out the greenest of them all is the Green Mountain State. Without further ado, the top and bottom 10 states and their rounded-up scores, with 100 being the most eco-conscious:



The greenest



Vermont, 74 Hawaii, 72.7 New York, 71.6 Maryland, 70 Maine, 70 Minnesota, 69.7 California, 69.2 Massachusetts, 69.2 Washington, 68.6 Connecticut, 68