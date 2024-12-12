Lost Hiker's Shelter Hid Her From Search Crews' Cameras

A hiker lost in an Oregon state park for nearly two days without proper survival gear was found safe Sunday by rescue crews. The 64-year-old woman, who was not identified, had become separated from her foraging group inside Shore Acres State Park on Friday. Aware that she did not have proper gear to survive in the wilderness, Oregon State Police asked the Coast Guard to assist with an air search, which was for a time halted due to difficult weather conditions, per CBS News. Coast Guard helicopters ultimately made several flights over the forest on Friday and Saturday, but infrared cameras failed to spot the woman for a reason that only became clear once she was found.