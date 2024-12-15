Jamie Foxx Hit in Mouth With Glass at Birthday Dinner

Jamie Foxx had a memorable 57th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills, and not necessarily in a good way. The actor required stitches after being struck in the mouth by a glass thrown by a diner at another table, his rep tells People. "The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands," says the rep. TMZ reports that people at the nearby table "were being rude and vulgar" to the actor, and he asked them to stop because he was with his family, including daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx.
Beverly Hills police were called to Mr. Chow about 10pm Friday after receiving a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon, and arrived to find that the report was untrue. "Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties," says the department, per the Los Angeles Times. "The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made." There was no immediate word on the extent of Foxx's injury. (The actor has a new Netflix special in which he talks about the stroke that nearly killed him.)