Jamie Foxx Hit in Mouth With Glass at Birthday Dinner

Jamie Foxx had a memorable 57th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills, and not necessarily in a good way. The actor required stitches after being struck in the mouth by a glass thrown by a diner at another table, his rep tells People. "The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands," says the rep. TMZ reports that people at the nearby table "were being rude and vulgar" to the actor, and he asked them to stop because he was with his family, including daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx.