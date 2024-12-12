Money / Caitlin Clark She Is CEO of the Year in the Eyes of Time Lisa Su gets the nod, while Caitlin Clark is the athlete of the year By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 12, 2024 2:23 PM CST Copied Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young during a WNBA basketball game, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) See 1 more photo Donald Trump took home the big prize as "Person of the Year" in the annual assessment by Time, but the magazine also named winners in particular categories, including: CEO: The magazine's top chief executive of the year is Lisa Su, head of Advanced Micro Devices. Her company is one of the top designers of the chips that power everything from PCs to data centers. Read the full profile of the Taiwanese native who moved to the US at age 3. Athlete: Women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark gets the nod. Read the full profile of the 22-year-old, who has advanced to the WNBA after obliterating college record books. Icon: Yes, the magazine names an "icon of the year," and the honors go to Elton John. The 77-year-old has "bested or evaded the four horsemen that cut down his generation's boldest names: drug addiction, AIDS, irrelevance, and suicide." Read the full profile. Trump interview: The president-elect sat down for an interview, and the full transcript is here. (More Caitlin Clark stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error