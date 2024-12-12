Time's Person of the Year Goes to Donald Trump

President-elect was the big favorite
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2024 7:11 AM CST
Time Names Trump Person of the Year
Donald Trump smiles during a town hall event at Macomb Community College Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Warren, Mich.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It might have been one of the least suspenseful picks in the annals of Time magazine's "Person of the Year" selection. The magazine gave the 2024 title to Donald Trump, as had been widely anticipated.

  • "This is someone who made an historic comeback, who reshaped the American presidency and who's reordering American politics," Sam Jacobs, editor in chief of Time, said on NBC's Today show, per the AP. "It's hard to argue with the fact that the person who's moving into the Oval Office is the most influential person in news."

