Trump Heads to Wall Street, Rings Opening Bell

President-elect Trump rang the opening bell Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange after being recognized for the second time by Time magazine as its Person of the Year . The honors for the businessman-turned-politician are a measure of Trump's remarkable comeback from an ostracized former president who refused to accept his election loss four years ago to a president-elect who won the White House decisively in November. Before he rang the opening bell at 9:30am, a first for him, Trump spoke at the exchange and called it "a tremendous honor." "Time magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think I like it better this time actually," he said, per the AP .

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and Vice President-elect JD Vance, grinned as people chanted "USA" before he opened the trading day. He then raised his fist. "I think we're going to have a tremendous run. We have to straighten out some problems, some big problems in the world," he said. In an interview with Time published Thursday, Trump spoke about his final campaign blitz and election win. "I called it '72 Days of Fury,'" Trump said. "We hit the nerve of the country. The country was angry."

Trump was on Wall Street to mark the ceremonial start of the day's trading. The Time magazine cover featuring him was projected onto a wall at the stock exchange, flanked by American flags. In an interview on CNBC after he rang the bell, Trump likened broad cuts to the federal workforce that he and his advisers have telegraphed to the Apprentice firings he carried out of contestants. "We're going to be doing the same thing, I can tell you. Unfortunately, there's too many of them," Trump said. Afterward, he walked the floor of the exchange and shook hands with traders.