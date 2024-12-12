Burglary Report May Have Revealed QB's Girlfriend

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is speaking out about the burglary at his Ohio home on Monday as he was in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys, saying, "I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one." Not only was Burrow's home broken into, but the resulting police report named the quarterback's "rumored girlfriend," model and influencer Olivia Ponton, as the person on the scene when police arrived, per Us Weekly . They've never publicly confirmed a relationship.

"Way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow, 28, told reporters on Wednesday. Asked if he was annoyed that details of his personal life had been disclosed, Burrow said that was "part of it," before going on to describe a "lack of privacy" as his least favorite part of public life. "That has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career," he said. "I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

Ponton, 22, was at the scene when police arrived, according to the police report, which names her as an employee of Burrow, per People. She said she found a "shattered bedroom window" and a "ransacked" room. Ponton's mother first called 911, saying her daughter was "staying" at Burrow's house when an intruder got inside, per WLWT. "She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should be going outside," the woman said. Ponton later called 911, saying, "someone broke into my house" and "it's, like, completely messed up."

This is part of a trend as the homes of other NFL players have been targeted recently. The NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players' union after the homes of Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized days apart in October. An off-duty special deputy was at Burrow's home to provide security when the burglary occurred, a rep for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tells WLWT. But it's unclear why the burglary couldn't be prevented as a result. (More Joe Burrow stories.)