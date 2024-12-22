'Hospital' for Misfit Toys Keeps Joy Going for a New Generation

Venezuelan nonprofit gives outgrown playthings a makeover, donates them to vulnerable kids
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 22, 2024 12:00 PM CST
'Hospital' for Misfit Toys Keeps Joy Going for a New Generation
Volunteers organize boxes of used toys at the nonprofit foundation El Hospital de Peluches, or "Hospital of Stuffed Animals," in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 5.   (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The doll's golden curls are intact, and soon her head is, too. One by one, the toys that show the wear and tear of love are restored for the holidays: sewed and combed, stuffed and dressed. From Barbie dolls to a Kung Fu Panda character with a paw raised in triumph, the toys that have been left behind by children are made ready for new children. This is the work of the Hospital for Stuffed Animals, a project in Venezuela's capital whose volunteers pick up the pace this time of year.

  • Origins: The idea came from Lilian Gluck, a teacher who in 2017 considered what to do with old toys as her children flew the coop, per the AP. Gluck decided to wash them, fix them up, and donate them to pediatric patients of the University Hospital of Caracas. Months later, encouraged by the response, she opened the Hospital for Stuffed Animals at her home as a nonprofit that also collects and restores other toys and educational games.

  • Present: About 60 volunteers now meet at least twice a week. The project estimates it has recycled about 70,000 toys in seven years. The foundation also receives donations from abroad that can include school supplies, diapers, shoes, food, and candy. All have been welcome in a country that has seen years of economic crisis.
  • 'Therapy': Restoring a soft toy's nubby fur or untangling a doll's hair for another round of affection is also helpful for the volunteers. "By doing this, all of us who come here are in therapy," says Silvia Heiber, 72. Mirna Morales, 76, a fellow volunteer, calls it "one of the best experiences I've ever had." On some days it seems the number of toys to repair runs low, but then the doorbell rings, as more boxes and bags arrive. The toys are delivered to hospitals and schools in poor neighborhoods, but also to homes for older people—anyone "who needs a little bit of affection," Heiber said.
  • The message: Each restored toy comes with a note encouraging its new owner to embrace the value of recycling. "Hello, I am your new friend," it says. "I am a doll with experience because I played with another girl. Love me and take care of me and I will do the same with you. When you grow up, give me to another girl who will love me and play with me like you."
(More uplifting news stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X