'Hospital' for Misfit Toys Keeps Joy Going for a New Generation

The doll's golden curls are intact, and soon her head is, too. One by one, the toys that show the wear and tear of love are restored for the holidays: sewed and combed, stuffed and dressed. From Barbie dolls to a Kung Fu Panda character with a paw raised in triumph, the toys that have been left behind by children are made ready for new children. This is the work of the Hospital for Stuffed Animals, a project in Venezuela's capital whose volunteers pick up the pace this time of year.

Origins: The idea came from Lilian Gluck, a teacher who in 2017 considered what to do with old toys as her children flew the coop, per the AP. Gluck decided to wash them, fix them up, and donate them to pediatric patients of the University Hospital of Caracas. Months later, encouraged by the response, she opened the Hospital for Stuffed Animals at her home as a nonprofit that also collects and restores other toys and educational games.