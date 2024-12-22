Charlie Woods Shows His Father How It's Done

Charlie Woods stole the show on Sunday from his father, who couldn't be happier about it. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one, a 7-iron from 175 yards on the par 3 fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship in Orlando, per Golf Digest. It wasn't clear to anyone, including Charlie, at first that the shot had gone in. Then the large gallery near the green began cheering and fans on the other side held up an index finger. Appearing more excited than his son, the AP reports, Woods grabbed Charlie in a bear hug.
"It was awesome," Charlie said. "I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it." It's the fifth PNC Championship, which mostly pairs major champions with family members, for the two. Tiger Woods' daughter Sam is his caddy. The team began the day in the lead. Charlie's ace started a trend, per Yahoo Sports: A half-hour later, Paddy Harrington, playing with his father, Padraig, made his first hole-in-one. Tiger Woods has three in his PGA Tour career.