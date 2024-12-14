Democrats Give Reasons Behind Inauguration Decisions

As Jan. 20 nears, congressional Democrats are making their decisions about whether to attend President-elect Trump's inauguration and giving their reasons. Axios counts 13 House members not going, 44 going, and 22 undecided. Among senators—many of whom of course represent constituencies that voted for Trump—no Democrat has announced plans to sit the event out, but 10 members said they're undecided. Another 11 plan to go. One lawmaker declining the invitation is Rep. Jamie Raskin, per USA Today. "I'm not quite sure what I would be celebrating with his inauguration," he said. More than 60 Democrats passed on Trump's first inauguration. Democrats' motivations this time include: