Democrats Give Reasons Behind Inauguration Decisions

As Jan. 20 nears, congressional Democrats are making their decisions about whether to attend President-elect Trump's inauguration and giving their reasons. Axios counts 13 House members not going, 44 going, and 22 undecided. Among senators—many of whom of course represent constituencies that voted for Trump—no Democrat has announced plans to sit the event out, but 10 members said they're undecided. Another 11 plan to go. One lawmaker declining the invitation is Rep. Jamie Raskin, per USA Today. "I'm not quite sure what I would be celebrating with his inauguration," he said. More than 60 Democrats passed on Trump's first inauguration. Democrats' motivations this time include:
Jan. 6 attack:
It falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
- Rep. Steve Cohen said he was locked in his office "as the insurrectionists tried to overthrow our government." He told Axios he "cannot be a part of that spectacle" on Jan. 20.
- Rep. Veronica Escobar gave her reason for not attending as, "I was trapped in the [House] gallery on Jan. 6."
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, "There are civil rights organizations that are trying to set up alternatives." Trump's inauguration "seems like the worst place to spend Martin Luther King Day," Crockett said.
- Rep. Ilhan Omar said going to King Day events instead "makes sense, because why risk any chaos that might be up here?"
It's the democratic thing to do:
Hard to say:
- Sen. Jacky Rosen said, "I'm planning to attend ... because I believe in the peaceful transition of power and I respect the Office of the President."
- Sen. Jon Ossoff said: "I'll be in attendance. And I think Georgians expect me to be."
- Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, answered: "That's a good question. I haven't thought about it."
- Rep. Emanuel Cleaver agrees with the thinking of those who aren't going but said he believes members of Congress are "supposed to go to all of that stuff." Saying he's undecided, Cleaver added, "I'm struggling."
