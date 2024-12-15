Dublin Embassy to Be Shut Over 'Anti-Israel Policies'

Intervention in genocide case sparks decision
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 15, 2024 10:30 AM CST
Israel to Close Embassy in Ireland as Tensions Rise
Government leaders from left, Minister Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Simon Harris, and Tanaiste Micheal Martin speak to the media outside the Government Buildings, in Dublin in May about the decision to recognized a Palestinian state.   (Damien Storan/PA via AP)

Israel said Sunday it will close its embassy in Ireland as relations deteriorated over the war in Gaza, a decision made in response to what Israel's foreign minister has described as Ireland's "extreme anti-Israel policies." In May, Israel recalled its ambassador to Dublin after Ireland announced, along with Norway, Spain, and Slovenia, it would recognize a Palestinian state. The Irish cabinet last week decided to formally intervene in South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, the AP reports. Israel denies the charge.

"We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimized," Michael Martin, Ireland's deputy premier and foreign affairs minister, said in a statement. Ahead of Israel's announcement, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called the embassy decision "deeply regrettable." He added on X: "I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law." Relations between Ireland and Israel have long been strained, the Guardian points out, with Ireland expressing more pro-Palestinian positions than other European nations. "Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's statement on the embassy said.


(More Israel-Hamas war stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X