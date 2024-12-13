Guess Who's No. 1 in the UK Again?

Forty years after Wham! released "Last Christmas," the song is back at No. 1 on the UK charts, reports Billboard. It's all about the much-ballyhooed "Christmas No. 1" annual contest in the UK, to see which song will be tops on the holiday. Among the songs expected to be in the mix this year are Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" from 1994 and Brenda Lee's 1958 hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The Wham! song is hoping for a repeat, having won for the first time last year.