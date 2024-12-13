Entertainment / Wham Guess Who's No. 1 in the UK Again? Wham! tops the charts as the annual 'Christmas No. 1' competition gets in gear By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 13, 2024 1:22 PM CST Copied George Michael, left, and Andrew Ridgeley of WHAM! perform during a concert in Peking, China, on April 7, 1985. (AP Photo, File) Forty years after Wham! released "Last Christmas," the song is back at No. 1 on the UK charts, reports Billboard. It's all about the much-ballyhooed "Christmas No. 1" annual contest in the UK, to see which song will be tops on the holiday. Among the songs expected to be in the mix this year are Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" from 1994 and Brenda Lee's 1958 hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The Wham! song is hoping for a repeat, having won for the first time last year. The song by Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael might get a boost in its 40th anniversary year. The Guardian notes that the BBC has made a documentary about it that debuts on Saturday featuring interviews with Ridgeley and the likes of Bob Geldof. Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped will be available the following day in the US on Netflix and Roku, per Deadline. (More Wham stories.) Report an error