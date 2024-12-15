Drones Briefly Shut Airport, Governor Says in Urging Action

Drone activity briefly shut down a New York airport, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in pressuring Congress to take action in response to the scores of sightings of the unexplained aircraft. Stewart International Airport closed its runways for about an hour on Friday night, Hochul said Saturday, per USA Today. New York's State Intelligence Center is investigating the sightings along with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The governor called on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act, which would boost FAA oversight of drones and state and local agencies' authority to manage unmanned aircraft systems.