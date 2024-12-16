In First, US Golfers Will Get a Paycheck From Ryder Cup

Americans will be paid to play in the Ryder Cup for the first time under a new PGA of America program announced Monday that gives them a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 for them to distribute to charity. The $500,000 directed to each of the 12 players and the captain is an increase from the $200,000—strictly for charity—that began when the pay-for-play issue first arose in 1999. US captain Keegan Bradley said he'd be giving his entire allocation to charity, per the AP . "We added the $200,000 stipend out of respect for the players ... so the players could have a say in where the money goes," President Don Rea said, noting the stipend would be separate from players' expenses. "It's recognition for all the players have done for the Ryder Cup over the years."

The payment "hasn't gone up since 1999," Rea said. "We're talking 25 years that it's been at $200,000." He added that $500,000 "seemed like the right place to land." The original deal in 1999 was $200,000 for each player, with half of that going to a college golf program and the other half to a charity of the player's choice. For the Rome matches in 2023, the entire $200,000 went to whatever charity or foundation the players chose. Rea noted in his letter that it was similar to what the PGA Tour does for the Presidents Cup, which changed from players choosing a charity to players and captains getting $250,000 without stipulation starting in 2022.

The most recent pay-for-play topic already has become a talking point for next September's matches at Bethpage Black, providing easy fodder to a European team that has won the cup 10 out of the last 14 times, including 2023 at Marco Simone. "I personally would pay for the privilege to play [in] the Ryder Cup," Rory McIlroy told BBC Sport last month. "The two purest forms of competition in our game right now are the Ryder Cup and the Olympics, and it's partly because of ... the purity of no money being involved." The PGA pays 20% of the broadcast revenue to the PGA Tour—effectively serving as a release fee for tour players—and that money goes into the tour's general operating budget. More here.