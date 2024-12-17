Vicar's Father Christmas Talk Leaves 10-Year-Olds in Tears

One indication that the Rev. Paul Chamberlain's chat with English schoolchildren about the unreality of Father Christmas wasn't going well was the gasps from the religious education class. Another would have been the sobbing by the 10- and 11-year-olds. In hindsight, said the Anglican Diocese of Portsmouth, Chamberlain accepts that his frankness was an "error of judgment," the BBC reports. Saying she's not sure how the damage can be undone, one mother told the Times: "I don't want him anywhere near my daughter. I hope he never comes into the school again."