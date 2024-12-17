'Bombshell' Resignation Could Spell the End for Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces the biggest test of his political career after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, long one of his most powerful and loyal ministers, announced Monday that she was resigning from the Cabinet.
- The stunning move raised questions about how much longer the prime minister of nearly 10 years can stay on as his administration scrambles to deal with incoming President-elect Trump, the AP reports. Trudeau's popularity has plummeted due to concerns about inflation and immigration.
- Freeland, who was also deputy prime minister, said that Trudeau had told her on Friday he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and that he offered her another role in the Cabinet. But she said in her resignation letter to Trudeau that the only "honest and viable path" was to leave the Cabinet.