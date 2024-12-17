Trump's Actions in Hush-Money Case Aren't Protected: Judge

The Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity does not require that President-elect Trump's hush-money convictions be thrown out, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Juan Merchan found that the evidence brought by presented by the Manhattan district attorney was connected "entirely to unofficial conduct" by Trump and not to his actions as president, CNN reports. Trump's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the 34-count felony conviction in light of the Supreme Court's decision. Merchan has not yet ruled on another motion to dismiss the case because Trump has again been elected president.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg had called on the judge to reject Trump's arguments, per the Hill, saying that none of the evidence put to the jury was protected. Even if it was, Bragg argued, the problem was minor compared to "other overwhelming evidence of defendant's guilt." In his ruling, Merchan agreed with that. Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records. The judge also hasn't decided whether to sentence the president-elect before he takes office, after he leaves—or not at all, per the Washington Post.