Supreme Court Will Hear TikTok's Appeal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear TikTok's appeal of a federal law that could ban the app in the US if it's not sold by its Chinese parent company. That law is set to kick in Jan. 19; the court will hear arguments on Jan. 10 about whether the law—the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act—"impermissibly restricts speech in violation of the First Amendment," as the AP puts it. The news agency adds that in addition to TikTok, the high court will hear arguments from TikTok content creators and users.