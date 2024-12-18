Technology / TikTok Supreme Court Will Hear TikTok's Appeal Oral arguments scheduled for Jan. 10 By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Dec 18, 2024 10:50 AM CST Copied The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays a TikTok home page, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear TikTok's appeal of a federal law that could ban the app in the US if it's not sold by its Chinese parent company. That law is set to kick in Jan. 19; the court will hear arguments on Jan. 10 about whether the law—the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act—"impermissibly restricts speech in violation of the First Amendment," as the AP puts it. The news agency adds that in addition to TikTok, the high court will hear arguments from TikTok content creators and users. CNBC reports TikTok filed its petition with the court two days ago, stating in its application: "Congress' unprecedented attempt to single out applicants and bar them from operating one of the most significant speech platforms in this nation presents grave constitutional problems that this court likely will not allow to stand." It's unclear how quickly a decision could be issued. NBC News reports the court didn't provisionally block the law in the meantime. (A federal appeals court previously left the mid-January deadline in place.) Report an error