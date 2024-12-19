Democrats Chant Answer to 'Laughable' GOP Plan

House Democrats didn't just say they don't support the new federal spending plan to avoid a government shutdown that the Republicans came up with Thursday. They chanted it. "Hell no, hell no" could be heard coming from the room where the caucus was meeting, the Washington Post reports, as well as rounds of cheering and booing. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had called the proposal "laughable" on his way in. As they left the meeting, members told reporters they were united in their intention to vote against the plan, per the New York Times. A two-thirds majority is required to enact the measure.
Not all Republicans are on board, either. After President-elect Trump said on Sean Hannity's radio show that GOP Rep. Chip Roy was blocking the bill, the Texan called in himself. "It's a bad deal, which is what happens in Washington," Roy told Hannity, per the Post. "The bad deal is this: It's a watered-down version of the same crappy bill that people were mad about yesterday." He's against raising the debt ceiling without accompanying spending cuts. The bill is "horrible," another Republican said. "I have a feeling it's going to fail spectacularly," said Rep. Rich McCormick. GOP leaders were planning a House vote Thursday evening; the shutdown deadline is Friday.