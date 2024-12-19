Democrats Chant Answer to 'Laughable' GOP Plan

House Democrats didn't just say they don't support the new federal spending plan to avoid a government shutdown that the Republicans came up with Thursday. They chanted it. "Hell no, hell no" could be heard coming from the room where the caucus was meeting, the Washington Post reports, as well as rounds of cheering and booing. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had called the proposal "laughable" on his way in. As they left the meeting, members told reporters they were united in their intention to vote against the plan, per the New York Times. A two-thirds majority is required to enact the measure.