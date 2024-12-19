Report: Boston Market Is Down to Just 16 US Locations

Boston Market, a fast-casual chain known for its rotisserie chickens, is rapidly disappearing from the landscape. Restaurant Business reports that the chain, which boomed in the mid-1990s, is now down to just 16 locations from a peak of more than 1,200. The chain still had around 300 locations at the end of 2022, but 95% of those have now shut down, largely due to unpaid rent or utility bills. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 1998 due to issues including "overzealous expansion and competition from cheap grocery store rotisserie chickens," per Eat This, Not That!.