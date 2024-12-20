A Big Shift in College Football Gets Underway Friday

It took more than 100 years, a few billion dollars, and the cold, hard realization that you can't fight progress forever. The first 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off Friday and Saturday with four first-round games. The tournament concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta, per the AP.
- First games: Texas hosts Clemson, Penn State hosts SMU, Notre Dame hosts Indiana, and Ohio State hosts Tennessee.
- Winners advance: The winners go on to play over the New Year's holiday—Arizona State, Boise State, Georgia, and Oregon secured byes and are waiting.