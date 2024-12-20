A Big Shift in College Football Gets Underway Friday

New 12-team playoff begins
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 20, 2024 10:12 AM CST
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during an NCAA college football game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

It took more than 100 years, a few billion dollars, and the cold, hard realization that you can't fight progress forever. The first 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off Friday and Saturday with four first-round games. The tournament concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta, per the AP.

  • First games: Texas hosts Clemson, Penn State hosts SMU, Notre Dame hosts Indiana, and Ohio State hosts Tennessee.
  • Winners advance: The winners go on to play over the New Year's holiday—Arizona State, Boise State, Georgia, and Oregon secured byes and are waiting.

  • Origins: The AP details the long history of trying to pick a college champion, beginning with the Rose Bowl in 1902 and the evolution of bowl games. In the 1990s, a two-decade period of systems—the Bowl Alliance, Bowl Coalition, and Bowl Championship Series—tried to pair the two best teams in the country to play for the title. Rankings were based on a combination of polls, computer rankings, and strength of schedule—a formula that has been tweaked many times but remains a sore spot to this day. The Bowl Championship Series turned into the College Football Playoff in 2014 with a four-team postseason. This year, for the first time, 12 teams are playing.
  • Will this work? One issue is travel—how many fans can afford to go to three neutral-site games to watch their team chase a championship? The eventual champion will also end up playing 16 or 17 games, carving into classroom time that's supposed to still mean something at the college level. Within a year or two, this tournament will likely expand to 14 teams. The issue of "access"—which conferences get in and how many teams they're allowed—will top that debate.
More here. (More college football stories.)

