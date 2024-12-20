A Big Shift in College Football Gets Underway Friday

It took more than 100 years, a few billion dollars, and the cold, hard realization that you can't fight progress forever. The first 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off Friday and Saturday with four first-round games. The tournament concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta, per the AP.

First games: Texas hosts Clemson, Penn State hosts SMU, Notre Dame hosts Indiana, and Ohio State hosts Tennessee.

Texas hosts Clemson, Penn State hosts SMU, Notre Dame hosts Indiana, and Ohio State hosts Tennessee. Winners advance: The winners go on to play over the New Year's holiday—Arizona State, Boise State, Georgia, and Oregon secured byes and are waiting.