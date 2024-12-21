These Were 2024's Most Groundbreaking Inventions

Time released its annual list of the top inventions that emerged in the past year. It includes 200 innovations over 28 different categories, from consumer electronics to food and drink. Here's a sample of what made the cut:
Consumer electronics
Home health
- LG Signature OLED T transparent TV
- Edelkrone Tripod X motorized tripod
Food and drink
- AstraZeneca FluMist, at-home nasal vaccine
- Invu, remote pregnancy monitoring
AI
- FinaMill, fresh spice grinder with pods
- LifeStraw Sip, reusable filter straw
Sustainability
- X Bellwether, disaster predictor
- Cerebras Systems Wafer-Scale Engine 3, largest ever chip
Aerospace
- Allbirds M0.0nshot Zero, zero-carbon sneakers
- Gradiant ForeverGone, PFAS destroyer
- ZeroAvia ZA600, no-emissions flight
- Wing, retail delivery by drone
Explore the full list at Time
