These Were 2024's Most Groundbreaking Inventions

Time shares its list of the top 200 inventions of the year
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 21, 2024 5:30 AM CST
'TIME' released its annual list of the most innovative inventions.   (Getty / gorodenkoff)

Time released its annual list of the top inventions that emerged in the past year. It includes 200 innovations over 28 different categories, from consumer electronics to food and drink. Here's a sample of what made the cut:

Consumer electronics

  • LG Signature OLED T transparent TV
  • Edelkrone Tripod X motorized tripod
Home health
  • AstraZeneca FluMist, at-home nasal vaccine
  • Invu, remote pregnancy monitoring
Food and drink
  • FinaMill, fresh spice grinder with pods
  • LifeStraw Sip, reusable filter straw
AI
  • X Bellwether, disaster predictor
  • Cerebras Systems Wafer-Scale Engine 3, largest ever chip
Sustainability
  • Allbirds M0.0nshot Zero, zero-carbon sneakers
  • Gradiant ForeverGone, PFAS destroyer
Aerospace
  • ZeroAvia ZA600, no-emissions flight
  • Wing, retail delivery by drone
Explore the full list at Time. (Or check out 2024's most notable quotes.)

